Cincinnati: Former Juvenile Judge Looks To Get Her License Back

Former Juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter looks to have her permanent suspension of her law license to be lifted.
Via Fox19
Tracie Hunter claimed constitutional issues regarding violations of her due process and submitted evidence, among other things, to the justices. Justices Pat Dewine and Joseph Deters were not there as they recused themselves from the case.
“It was also a violation of respondent’s due process rights when the board rejected all of her exhibits, refused to allow her to present a closing argument, and refused to give her time to retain a new lawyer after her lawyer quit when she confronted him about failing to provide a legal brief to review on the day that it was due,” Hunter said, speaking about herself.
