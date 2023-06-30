Listen Live
Beyoncé and JAY-Z: Gave Fans Some PDA In Paris

Published on June 30, 2023

Jay Z Kisses Wife Beyonce As Couple Get Romantic In Paris
Beyoncé and JAY-Z gave fans some PDA in Paris. JAY-Z has been with Beyonce on her European tour, visiting London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Brussels, but Paris stole their heart.
Beyoncé posted pictures on Instagram of her time in the city, including one of her posing at the hotel with a cute silver balloon horse for her Renaissance tour prop, “Reneigh.”

In another photo, Beyoncé and JAY-Z shared a sweet moment on a hotel balcony, where Beyoncé was seen barefoot, wearing a sweatsuit, and receiving a sweet kiss from her husband on the top of her head.
  • Who are your celebrity couple goals?

