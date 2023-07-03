Listen Live
Drake: Shows Love To Kanye West While Teasing New Album

Published on July 3, 2023

  Drake Shows Love To Kanye West While Teasing New Album
Drake teased his new album while showing love to a classic Kanye West song.
The Toronto rapper posted a video on Instagram Stories wearing a sweatshirt with the dogs from his book, “Titles Ruin Everything,” and his upcoming album, For All the Dogs.
In another part of the video, Drake sings along to Kanye’s “Through the Wire” in a bathroom, dancing and showing off his watch.
Drizzy chose the song as inspiration for his tour with 21 Savage, starting in Chicago on July 5.

Are you surprised that Kanye’s former foe was singing a Kanye song? Do you think Kanye is featured on Drake’s upcoming album?

