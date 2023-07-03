LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Busta Rhymes Shares Why He Won’t Do A Verzuz W/ Missy Elliott

Busta Rhymes has always been confident in his abilities as an MC and songwriter, but out of respect for other artists, he will not compete with them.

The Flipmode leader was questioned about who he would think would make a good opponent in a Verzuz during a recent interview, to which he replied, “Ain’t nobody playing with me, period.”

He said about Missy as a possible opponent, “Never with Missy.”

He continued, “The reason why I can’t ever do a Verzuz or even compete with Missy on a challenging level is ’cause that’s my twin … I’m Missy and she’s Busta Rhymes. I will never ever ever ever ever, because I love her so much, I can’t talk my s**t the way I would want to in a Verzuz.”

Missy recently saluted Busta Rhymes on his BET Lifetime Achievement award and said, “To my Twin @bustarhymes, we have been glued at the hip for 26 years & my LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows. I am still in aww over your ART & your MUSIC, but most of all, your HEART is at the TOP of any chart.”