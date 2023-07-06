Keke Palmer: Baby Daddy Took To Twitter To Criticize KP’s Outfit

CLOSE
Keke Palmer Shamed by Boyfriend, Baby Daddy Darius Daulton: ‘I Have Standards, Morals!’
Keke Palmer had a blast at Usher’s concert, dancing and singing with friends and the R&B singer. However, she likely returned home to a displeased boyfriend/baby daddy.
A video of Palmer dancing with Usher at his concert was posted online. The new mother looked fabulous with curly hair, red lips, and a body-hugging dress.
Darius Daulton Jackson wasn’t happy with the fans’ reaction to the video and Palmer’s outfit. He took to Twitter to criticize his girlfriend’s outfit, saying, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”
While fans called Jackson “insecure” and wrong for airing her out, Jackson doubled down saying, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have standards & morals to [sic] what I believe. I rest my case.”
- Do you agree or disagree with Jackson?
