Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Released

One Love Trailer Released
Bob Marley fans say the trailer for the new biopic about the late musician has given them “chills.”
The teaser for “One Love,” which celebrates the life and career of the late singer, was unveiled on Thursday.
The film will be out in January with some predicting it will be the “movie of the year” in 2024.
The flick was made in partnership with the Marley family, and follows the singer and his music and life, including the assassination attempt he and his wife Rita survived in 1976.
- If you could extend the life of one deceased musician, who would it be?
