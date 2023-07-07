Listen Live
Cincinnati: A Stopped Train Caused A Huge Traffic Jam

Published on July 7, 2023

It looks like a stopped train caused a huge traffic jam.

Via WLWT

CSX said a crew operating one of the trains reached the maximum hours of service allowed under federal law requiring the train to stop and a new crew to be brought in to operate the train.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of this unexpected event. Our goal is to safely and efficiently move freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians and communities,” CSX said in a statement.

