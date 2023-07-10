Listen Live
Jay-Z: Hit The Electric Slide At His Mom Wedding [VIDEO]

Published on July 10, 2023

Watch Jay-Z Do The Electric Slide With His Mom At Beyonce Renaissance Concert
Jay-Z danced with his mother at a Renaissance show while Beyoncé performed.
Blue Ivy joined the dancers during the show, while Jay-Z joined in with the Electric Slide in the audience.
The Roc Nation founder danced with his mother, holding a champagne glass. He was happy to dance with his mom but didn’t like being recorded. Jay-Z signaled for the fan to stop filming.

They stopped recording to avoid upsetting Hov, but the video was shared on social media with the caption, “Caught Jay-Z on 4k, but then he caught me.” (Open the story link to see the video)

  • Have you ever been caught off guard on film? What dance do your family and friends do at every function?

