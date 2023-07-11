Cardi B & Offset: Gave Kulture A $20k Birkin Bag For Her Fifth Birthday

CLOSE
Cardi B And Husband Offset Gave Daughter Kulture A $20k Birkin Bag For Her Fifth Birthday
Cardi B was in Paris for Couture Week, but she was also looking for a rare Birkin bag.
It seems the rapper didn’t leave with her desired bag; however, she did get one of the world’s most expensive bags for her daughter, Kulture, who just turned five.
Cardi spoiled her daughter with a $20K pink Hermès Birkin ’25 Bag.’ She shared videos of her ‘pretty princess’ wearing a fancy feathered dress and ballet-style sandals with an expensive purse. The purse was designed in 1984 to honor Jane Birkin and can range in price from $5,000 to $500,000.
Kulture also received a visit from Blue of Blue’s Clues and Princess Poppy from Trolls. Kulture enjoyed her birthday at DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.
- What is the most you’ve spent on your child’s birthday?
