Cardi B & Offset: Gave Kulture A $20k Birkin Bag For Her Fifth Birthday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B And Husband Offset Gave Daughter Kulture A $20k Birkin Bag For Her Fifth Birthday

Cardi B was in Paris for Couture Week, but she was also looking for a rare Birkin bag.

It seems the rapper didn’t leave with her desired bag; however, she did get one of the world’s most expensive bags for her daughter, Kulture, who just turned five.

Cardi spoiled her daughter with a $20K pink Hermès Birkin ’25 Bag.’ She shared videos of her ‘pretty princess’ wearing a fancy feathered dress and ballet-style sandals with an expensive purse. The purse was designed in 1984 to honor Jane Birkin and can range in price from $5,000 to $500,000.

Kulture also received a visit from Blue of Blue’s Clues and Princess Poppy from Trolls. Kulture enjoyed her birthday at DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.