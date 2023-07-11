Listen Live
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting

Published on July 11, 2023

This is such a sad story an 8 year old girl was killed in a drive by shooting in Silverton.

Via Fox19

This is the third fatal drive-by shooting in Hamilton County in less than a week. It’s also the third female killed in such a manner.

  • An 18-year-old woman was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting near Government Square in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 5. Shamari Mingo died a short time later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

  • The following day, a 26-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot through the window of her home in a drive-by shooting. Isis Roseman also at the hospital.

Please continue to pray for our city as this weather gets warmer.

 

