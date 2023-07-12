Listen Live
Aretha Franklin’s: 2014 Will Ruled Valid By A Jury

Published on July 12, 2023

A recently found hand-written will found in Aretha Franklin’s couch has been ruled valid by a jury.
For several years the validity of the will has been the reason for bad blood between potential heirs to her estate.
After she died in 2018, Aretha didn’t have a formal will. However, two documents were found at her home—one in her cabinet in 2010 and the other in the sofa cushions in 2014.

While both documents stated that she wanted her four sons to split the earnings from her records and publishing, there were differences. After an hour, a jury ruled the 2014 handwritten will was valid and had
precedence over the 2010 will.
Aretha joins well-known celebrities like Michael Jackson, Prince, and Bob Marley, who didn’t have a will at their death.
  • What steps have you taken to prepare for your death?

