A suspect was arrested for the mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland’s Warehouse District that injured nine people early Sunday morning.

Jaylon Jennings, 25, is now in the custody of the Cleveland police. He’s being investigated as the person who opened fire, causing chaos and distress to the dozens of people gathered when the shooting happened. In total, nine people were injured, and one of them is reportedly in critical condition.

The shooting happened at West 6th and Johnson Court at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

FOX 8 initially reported the breaking news.

From FOX 8:

Jennings, of Cleveland, was formally charged Tuesday with a single felony count of attempted murder, which applies to all nine victims in the case, the I-Team reported. Additional charges are expected.

Jennings is due before a judge in Cleveland Municipal Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors have reportedly requested a high bond for Jennings, who also has two open cases in Lorain.

Cleveland police still do not know of any motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Jaylon Jennings Arrested For Mass Shooting In Downtown Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com