Rihanna: Is ‘So Grateful’ For Her Five Emmy Nominations 

Rihanna is full of surprises, and her recent five nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were no exception.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show got five Emmy nominations, including an outstanding variety special (live), which she shares with executive producer JAY-Z.
The “Umbrella” singer pulled out her red Super Bowl costume for the occasion. She posted a picture of the red jumpsuit hanging in a closet with the caption, “Pull up breed up 2 d bashment. Five Emmy nominations is crazy! I’m very appreciative of everyone who helped make these moments possible.”
- How many of the five Emmys do you think Rihanna will win?
