Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Rihanna: Is ‘So Grateful’ For Her Five Emmy Nominations 

Rihanna: Is ‘So Grateful’ For Her Five Emmy Nominations 

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna is full of surprises, and her recent five nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were no exception.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show got five Emmy nominations, including an outstanding variety special (live), which she shares with executive producer JAY-Z.
The “Umbrella” singer pulled out her red Super Bowl costume for the occasion. She posted a picture of the red jumpsuit hanging in a closet with the caption, “Pull up breed up 2 d bashment. Five Emmy nominations is crazy! I’m very appreciative of everyone who helped make these moments possible.”
  • How many of the five Emmys do you think Rihanna will win?

RELATED TAGS

Emmys rihanna

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close