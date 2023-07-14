LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

‘RHOA’: Mama Joyce Continues To Disrespect Todd Tucker

The show champion of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is undeniably Kandi Burruss.

She has continuously maintained her journey with RHOA and is now a Bravo TV favorite and the most business-savvy Housewife with multiple spin-offs dedicated to her.

She has everything in the palm of her hand except for one thing: her mother, Mama Joyce’s, approval of her husband Todd Tucker. He was a former producer for the show and the couple started dating during the

filming of season 4.

Mama Joyce’s disapproval seems to be stemming from the fact that she wanted her daughter to marry a guy with a similar financial status as her. Even though Tucker has spent a decade proving that he certainly is

the right man for her daughter, Joyce is not impressed.