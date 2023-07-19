Listen Live
Cincinnati: The Powerball Drawing To Top $1 Billion

Published on July 19, 2023

Jackpot For Wednesday’s Powerball Drawing To Top $1 Billion
Nobody won Monday’s $922 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the prize for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to an estimated $1 billion, Lottery officials say.
The jackpot will likely be worth even more if ticket sales surge prior to the drawing, lottery officials say.
As it now stands, however, Wednesday’s prize will be the third-largest in Powerball history – and the seventh-highest in the history of the lottery.
The biggest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, which was won last
year.

Should the winner of Wednesday’s drawing decide to take a lump sum payment instead of annual installments, that person will take home about $516.8 millon, lottery officials say.
  • What’s the most you’ve won playing the lottery?
  • Have you won more than you’ve spent?

$1 Billion cincinnati lottery

