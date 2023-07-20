Listen Live
Mariah Carey: Twins Join In On The Viral ‘Touch My Body’ TikTok Dance

Published on July 20, 2023

Mariah Carey and Her Twins Join in on the Viral ‘Touch My Body’ TikTok Dance
First, Nick Cannon took to TikTok with his twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to do the “Touch My Body” dance, and now, the queen, Mariah Carey, has joined in on her own challenge.
Carey wears a denim crop top and jeans in the July 19th clip. She sings along to her song and pretends to talk on the phone.

After touch-ups, Carey’s hairdresser and makeup artist start dancing. Moroccan and Monroe join Carey as she fans herself and moves to the front of the camera.
“Why not?” Jumping on my own song’s trend lol #touchmybody,” the diva wrote in the caption of her TikTok.
  • Who did the “Touch My Body” TikTok dance best?
  • Mariah or Nick?

