It looks like Pickleball is picking up! Many celebs have seemed to recently join the ___, with the latest being Drake and Michael B. Jordan as investors.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The ‘____’ rapper, ___, and ‘_____’ actor, ___,_____ on ___. They announced Thursday that ______.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
b
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
n
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
LeBron James, Draymond Green Among NBA Stars Buying A Professional Pickleball Team
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
Pickleball on the Rise? Drake and Michael B. Jordan Newest Celeb Investors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Jay-Z: Hit The Electric Slide At His Mom Wedding [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show @ Fountain Square in Cincinnati!
-
HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization