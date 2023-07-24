Dave Chappelle: Brings Out Snoop Dogg At The CMF Festival

Dave Chappelle made a guest appearance at the Cincinnati Music Festival. Dave said ” I live right here in Ohio.”
He even shouted out DJ Hi Tek
Here’s what else Dave had to say.
“I pulled up tonight just to let everyone know, thank you for letting me live a normal life in Ohio. Thank you for letting me and my family be safe.” Then he introduced Snoop, “With all the east coast, west coast beef, he was always Switzerland. He was always Hip-Hop. Please make some noise, please make some noise for S-n-o-o-p D-o-g-g!” Via:Fox19
