Bow Wow Claims Kid Suing Him For Undelivered Feature Catfished

Bow Wow denies claims that he stiffed a kid for a song feature.

On Wednesday (July 26), he hopped on Twitter to defend his honor following news reports that he was being sued by a child rapper for failing to deliver on a feature after Shad was allegedly paid for it.

“D pimpin done got ya’ll again huh?” Bow Wow tweeted. “I don’t conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you ain’t call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me.”

Bow Wow added that this is not the first time this has happened and warned people to be on alert for these types of scams. “This is the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”