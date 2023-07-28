Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Beyoncé And Jay-Z: Gifted Blue Ivy An $80,000 Barbie

Beyoncé And Jay-Z: Gifted Blue Ivy An $80,000 Barbie

Published on July 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The ‘Barbie’ movie is blowing up the box office, and that means everybody’s got Barbie (and Ken and Allan, of course) on the brain.
The first birthday of the first child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z wasn’t going to be a quiet, modest affair. The party, described as a “princess-themed, lavish bash held in New York,” featured more than $75,000 worth of pink and white roses and a nearly $2,000 birthday cake.

Blue Ivy herself ultimately got “a diamond-encrusted, one-of-a-kind Barbie,” worth $80,000, thanks to an adornment of “160 sparkling diamonds embedded in white gold.”
In 2005, Mattel produced a Beyoncé Barbie as part of their set of Destiny’s Child dolls.
  • What is the best birthday gift that you’ve ever received?

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce JayZ

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close