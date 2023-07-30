Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rum is a spirit that shines through all four seasons but summertime is a moment where it truly shines. Mount Gay Rum, the world’s oldest rum distillery, put together the Après The Day cocktail kit, a fun package that comes complete with a familiar sweet treat with a twist.

Mount Gay Rum and the Après The Day cocktail kit is the perfect companion piece to a quick track to the beach, lounging on the deck for golden hour, or simply because it’s just time to have a summery sip after a long day.

The limited-edition kit comes complete with the ingredients to make the appropriately named Barbados Peach Tea cocktail. It also comes with a City Bonfire s’mores kit complete with marshmallows, the proper sticks, Nutella in lieu of the usual chocolate, and a mini fire pit. The Nutella is key to enjoying the signature Mount Gay Rum notes according to the brand.

The Après The Day cocktail kit can be purchased from now until August 19 at CocktailCourier.com for just $69.99. We’ve tried out the kit ourselves this weekend and it was a surefire hit.

Along with the kit, Mount Gay is also taking the show on the road with the Mobile Rum Shop for pop-up events in New York and California.

On August 4 and 5 from 3 PM to 7 PM local time, the Mobile Rum Shop will make a stop at the Montauk Yacht Club in The Hamptons in Long Island, N.Y. On August 10 from 2 PM to 7 PM local time, the Mobile Rum Shop will make a stop at Belles Beach House in Venice Beach, Calif.

A heads-up here. National Rum Day is August 16 and we’ll be sure to feature Mount Gay per usual.

To learn more about Mount Gay Rum, click here.

Photo: Mount Gay

