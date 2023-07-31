CLOSE
JAY-Z Reportedly Eyeing Up Huge Bid For English Soccer Team
JAY-Z wants to buy Tottenham Hotspur from Joe Lewis, according to Football365. Lewis was indicted on 16 counts of securities fraud in the US on July 26.
Lewis, who pleaded not guilty, also faces three counts of insider trading, per The Guardian. If convicted, Lewis could face prison time and fines and lose interest in the North London Premier League team.
According to a JAY-Z associate, that’s what he wants financially. “More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea – are now under US ownership. Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs,” the associate told Football365.
It’s unclear what the purchase price of Tottenham Hotspur will be or who will join JAY-Z as investors. Also, Hov has been involved in previous soccer deals. Roc Nation Sports has partnered with Italy’s premier soccer league.
- Do you think JAY-Z will purchase the soccer team?
