Cincinnati: Reds Lose To The Nationals

It looks like the Reds lose to the Nationals this past weekend.
It’s the team’s sixth consecutive loss and drops the Reds into a second place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Via Fox19
Making his Major League debut, Reds starting pitcher Lyon Richardson surrendered home runs on his first two pitches and the Nationals jumped the Reds with a four-run first inning. TJ Friedl hit his 10th home run of the season, but the Nationals led from the game’s first pitch to the final pitch.
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Reported Calf Strain