Ohio

5 Cleveland Guardians Disciplined For Saturday Night Fight

Published on August 7, 2023

Major League Baseball has announced their discipline for five members of the Cleveland Guardians involved in the melee between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson on Saturday night.

Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson were both ejected in Saturday’s game after a fight broke out in the sixth inning.

Both Ramirez and Anderson are appealing their suspensions.

