Cincinnati: Fasho Back To School Bus Safety Tips

Cincinnati here are a few back to school safety tips for your kids and they get ready to return to school.
If you are riding the bus please see below.
- Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled
- Stay five feet away from the curb
- Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding
- Face forward after finding a seat on the bus
Parents please make sure you are paying attention as you are driving to work so we can keep our babies safe.
