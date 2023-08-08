Listen Live
Cincinnati: Fasho Back To School Bus Safety Tips

Published on August 8, 2023

Cincinnati here are a few back to school safety tips for your kids and they get ready to return to school.

If you are riding the bus please see below.

  • Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled
  • Stay five feet away from the curb
  • Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding
  • Face forward after finding a seat on the bus

Parents please make sure you are paying attention as you are driving to work so we can keep our babies safe.

 

