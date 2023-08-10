DJ Vader’s Inaugural Stereo ’23

100.3 Cincy’s RNB station wants to see you Saturday, August 12th from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Stereo ’23!
A FREE DJ festival on the Andrew J Brady Music Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park!
Organized by 100.3 Cincy RNB’s own DJ Vader! Stereo will showcase turntable talent from different backgrounds and decades. Stereo is here to also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop!
There will be food vendors, a non-stop party of DJs – like DJ Diamond of 101.1 The Wiz… and more!
100.3 Cincy’s RNB station hopes to see you at Stereo ’23 on Saturday, August 12th!
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023