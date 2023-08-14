 STREAMED: DJ Khaled Samples Classic Michael Jackson Song For “Supposed To Be Loved,” Reason Drops Long-Awaited Album ‘Porches’ & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Khaled — Future, Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert — “Supposed to Be Loved”

DJ Khaled is gearing up to release a new album, TIL NEXT TIME. But before doing that, the super-producer teams up with a trio of stars on his new single, “Supposed To Be Loved.”

Khaled himself handles the production alongside TM88. “I’m trying to love you like you’re supposed to be loved,” Baby sings. Meanwhile, Future comes through with a throwback TV reference: “I’m talking billions on islands like Gilligan.”

Soon, Uzi handles the final verse. “Even though I’m rich, I still sit back just in my room / Staring at the stars, looking at the moon / She must think I’m sweet, but I be moving with the goons / I went number 1, but you still make me feel like 2.”

Khaled also announced the new album with a cinematic trailer. “While you were asleep, I was awake,” he says in the video. “When you was awake, I was more awake. I’ma teach you how to appreciate greatness.”

He also continues with an ominous message. “The day I decide to walk away from the game, just know you’re witnessing the greatest to ever do it,” he explains. “But nah, this ain’t goodbye. It’s ’til next time.”

Reason — Porches

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Reason is back with his newest body of work, Porches. The California emcee says it’s a personal project years in the making.

Reason opens the LP with a reflection on the title. “But porches ain’t just negative / Look at all my past moments / Porches why my future grew so big that I could brag on it…Stories from these steps, you hear the pain all in these documents / Tales from my providence.”

Fellow TDE artists SiR, Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and Zacari lend their vocals to the project. Other guests also include Baby Tate, August Alsina, Kalan.FrFr, Junii, and London Monét.

Reason celebrated the album prior to its release. “I know there’s a lot going on right now, but I genuinely wanna focus on this album,” he tells fans. “I love Porches and I hope a lot of my fans that have waited love it also!”

Miguel f. Lil Yachty — “Number 9”

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” has been going viral all year. But now, the chart-topper and Lil Yachty ramp things up to level 10 with their new collaboration, “Number 9.”

Miguel co-produced the song with Brook D’leau. “Breaklights off in the distance, don’t follow me,” the Los Angeles crooner sings. “And the sky came crawlin’ out beneath the waves / Crashin’ into the sun, ain’t no stoppin’ me.”

Elsewhere, Lil Boat also rides through those symbolic shores. “I am the grim reaper,” he sings. “I am the street sweeper / I am the nightmare and dream stalker…Feel your deep-rooted emotions / Fulfill the devotion.”

Miguel has also been working on a new album and it seems like “Number 9” comes from that batch. “I’m f–king 37. I don’t have the energy to be nervous anymore,” he recently told the Los Angeles Times about his career. “Anyone who’s here for the one-dimensional version of me is not really here for me.”

Trippie Redd — A Love Letter To You 5

Four years ago, Trippie Redd shot to the top of the Billboard 200 with A Love Letter To You 4. Now, the melodic rapper unleashes the fifth installment in a star-studded manner.

Redd tapped Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, and Bryson Tiller for this project. Skye Morales, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Corbin are also among the other guests here.

Trippie’s talked about the series in the past. In 2017, he said it was about duality. “A Love Letter To You is about throwing in a lot of mixed emotions and giving it to my fans,” he told DJ Smallz Eyes. “The first half is R&B-ish, sad-ish. The second half is more so bangers.”

In 2020, he also spoke on the fourth installment with a similar tilt. “I just wanted to go strong with the love, but I also wanted to make grungy and hard music as well. So it starts with love,” he told Real 92.3. “Then it gets grungy and hard.”

