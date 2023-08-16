CLOSE
Keke Palmer & Usher Announce Surprise New Track
The turmoil surrounding Keke Palmer’s appearance at Usher’s residency has been amplified by Usher by using her as the
lead character in the music video for his new track, “Boyfriend.”
The seasoned R&B performer shared a brief teaser for the fast-paced song on Instagram on Tuesday (August 15), ahead
of its full release on Wednesday (August 16).
The Nope star makes an appearance in the clip sporting a full beat face and blue and black hair and seemed poised to
take the opportunity.
Fans reacted hilariously to Usher and Keke turning their Sin City saga into an ostensibly disorganized music video once t
the excerpt was posted, and they went to the comments section to express their funny observations.
- How do you handle someone who constantly flirts with your significant other on social media?
More from 100.3
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him