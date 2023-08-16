Listen Live
Keke Palmer & Usher: Announce Surprise New Track

Keke Palmer & Usher: Announce Surprise New Track

Published on August 16, 2023

Keke Palmer & Usher Announce Surprise New Track
The turmoil surrounding Keke Palmer’s appearance at Usher’s residency has been amplified by Usher by using her as the
lead character in the music video for his new track, “Boyfriend.”
The seasoned R&B performer shared a brief teaser for the fast-paced song on Instagram on Tuesday (August 15), ahead
of its full release on Wednesday (August 16).
The Nope star makes an appearance in the clip sporting a full beat face and blue and black hair and seemed poised to
take the opportunity.

Fans reacted hilariously to Usher and Keke turning their Sin City saga into an ostensibly disorganized music video once t
the excerpt was posted, and they went to the comments section to express their funny observations.
  • How do you handle someone who constantly flirts with your significant other on social media?

KeKe Palmer Usher

