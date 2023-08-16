LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Keke Palmer & Usher Announce Surprise New Track

The turmoil surrounding Keke Palmer’s appearance at Usher’s residency has been amplified by Usher by using her as the

lead character in the music video for his new track, “Boyfriend.”

The seasoned R&B performer shared a brief teaser for the fast-paced song on Instagram on Tuesday (August 15), ahead

of its full release on Wednesday (August 16).

The Nope star makes an appearance in the clip sporting a full beat face and blue and black hair and seemed poised to

take the opportunity.

Fans reacted hilariously to Usher and Keke turning their Sin City saga into an ostensibly disorganized music video once t

the excerpt was posted, and they went to the comments section to express their funny observations.