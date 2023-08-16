Listen Live
Cincinnati: Western & Southern Open In The Nati

Published on August 16, 2023

The Western & Southern Open has come to Cincinnati. Two of the Nati’s finest were there to do their thing.

Via Fox19

Today, 22-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic and his partner, Nikola Ćaćić lost in men’s doubles against Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

Playing later tonight on Center Court, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jordan Thompson.

 

