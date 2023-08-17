Drake: Sends Fat Joe ‘Disrespectful’ Gift After ‘Jealous’ Comments

CLOSE
Drake sent Fat Joe a disrespectful birthday gift after Fat Joe admitted he was jealous of Drake.
Joey Crack shared on Instagram that Drake sent him a gift via Stake, the online casino company they partnered with in 2022, a few days before his 53rd birthday.
The Bronx rap legend unboxed a package and was initially pleased but became disappointed when he found personalized socks inside.
In the video’s caption, he sarcastically added: “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks.” Following allegations that Drake received his $185 million “Air Drake” jet and $1 million 2Pac ring for free, Fat Joe admitted that he was envious of him last month.
- Who do you think was more petty, Drake for gifting Fat Joe socks or Fat Joe for being jealous of Drake?
More from 100.3
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him