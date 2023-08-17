Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Drake: Sends Fat Joe ‘Disrespectful’ Gift After ‘Jealous’ Comments

Drake: Sends Fat Joe 'Disrespectful' Gift After 'Jealous' Comments

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake sent Fat Joe a disrespectful birthday gift after Fat Joe admitted he was jealous of Drake.
Joey Crack shared on Instagram that Drake sent him a gift via Stake, the online casino company they partnered with in 2022, a few days before his 53rd birthday.
The Bronx rap legend unboxed a package and was initially pleased but became disappointed when he found personalized socks inside.

In the video’s caption, he sarcastically added: “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks.” Following allegations that Drake received his $185 million “Air Drake” jet and $1 million 2Pac ring for free, Fat Joe admitted that he was envious of him last month.
  • Who do you think was more petty, Drake for gifting Fat Joe socks or Fat Joe for being jealous of Drake?

RELATED TAGS

drake fat joe socks

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close