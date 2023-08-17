Drake: Sends Fat Joe ‘Disrespectful’ Gift After ‘Jealous’ Comments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake sent Fat Joe a disrespectful birthday gift after Fat Joe admitted he was jealous of Drake.

Joey Crack shared on Instagram that Drake sent him a gift via Stake, the online casino company they partnered with in 2022, a few days before his 53rd birthday.

The Bronx rap legend unboxed a package and was initially pleased but became disappointed when he found personalized socks inside.

In the video’s caption, he sarcastically added: “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks.” Following allegations that Drake received his $185 million “Air Drake” jet and $1 million 2Pac ring for free, Fat Joe admitted that he was envious of him last month.