Beyoncé: Would You Buy Listening Only No View Seats??

Ticketmaster Selling “No View” Beyonce Seats

Some portions of the Beyhive want to catch the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour so badly that they’re willing to buy

“listening only” seats.

According to a report from Axios, Ticketmaster is selling “listening” seats “quietly” that are being described as having “no

view” or “no stage view.” The report said a staffer paid $50 for a seat during her concert in Washington, D.C. In Atlanta, the

seats cost $226 plus taxes and fees.

These “listening only” seats are the new way the music industry gets fans in the building to see their favorite artists.

While some fans aren’t happy with the price of these seats, others don’t mind the view.