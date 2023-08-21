Boosie Badazz: Goes Country For Collaboration With Jamie Ray

CLOSE
Boosie Badazz is going country with a collaboration with Jamie Ray on a new single called “Problem Solver.”
Ray and Boosie dropped the catchy song with Supadope on the beat. They’ve been hyping it up on social media all week.
“Problem Solver” is Jamie Ray and the Baton Rouge rapper’s second collaboration. The first time was earlier this month for the track “Rocket On Me.”
The “Problem Solver” video has over 44,000 views.
- What do you think of Boosie doing country music?
