Cincinnati: 35th Midwest Black Family Reunion Parade

The 35th Midwest Black family reunion parade was a great video in Cincinnati.
The Urban One Cincy station walked in the parade that started off in the Avondale town center.
The BFR included a job fair, a local college tour, and an urban concert series at Sawyer Point.
If was good to see all of the families and different companies marching and having fun.
Wilberforce marching band was in the building.
Ozie Davis was the grand Marshall.
