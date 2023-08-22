Nickelodeon: Has Released A teaser Trailer For Good Burger 2

CLOSE
Paramount+ and Nickelodeon have released a teaser trailer for Good Burger 2.
It’s been 25 years since Ed and Dexter asked to take your order, and now Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back for the sequel.
“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years,” said Kenan. “It’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” said Kel about the second film.
In Good Burger 2, we find Dexter down on his luck after an invention of his fails. Ed gives him his Good Burger job back and Dex’s plans again put the burger joint in jeopardy.
- What is your favorite scene from Good Burger?
- Where do you go in your town for a good burger?
