Rick Ross Becomes Focus Of Law School Course

Georgia State University has launched a course called “The Legal Life of Rick Ross” for fall 2023. Prof. Mo Ivory created the class and dives into Rozay’s career and legal dealings.

Law students will study Rick Ross’ contracts and learn from the lawyers involved. Rozay endorsed the class for Georgia State College of Law’s Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative.

“The ‘Biggest’ meets the classroom,” Rick Ross said. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to teaching the next generation how to keep hustling.”

The “Legal Life of…” courses at Georgia State Law started in 2019. In earlier classes, Kandi Burruss, Steve Harvey, and Ludacris were topics.