Cincinnati Entrepreneur Devan Johnson Killed in Accident

Posted September 26, 2016

Cincinnati entrepreneur Devan Johnson was killed Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash in Walnut Hills. Johnson owned the Incredble Creations Salon in Over the Rhine and was a barber and stylist to many celebrities including Gary Owen, Bill Bellamy and many of the Cincinnati Bengals players.

It is being reported that Johnson lost control of his motorcycle and hit a pole and tree. Johnson leaves behind a wife and family and was 43 years old. Johnson’s wife Kim is a breast cancer survivor and a go fund me account was started to support their large amount of unexpected expenses. To support the Johnson family click here

