Cincinnati: Joey Votto On The Injured List

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Joey Votto is out right now.

He Has been put on the injured list.

Via Fox19

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday their veteran first baseman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort.

The same shoulder cut Votto’s 2022 season short. He had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff and biceps.

Votto, 39, didn’t start playing this season until June 19.