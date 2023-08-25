100.3
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Joey Votto On The Injured List

Cincinnati: Joey Votto On The Injured List

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Joey Votto is out right now.

He Has been put on the injured list.

Via Fox19

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday their veteran first baseman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort.

The same shoulder cut Votto’s 2022 season short. He had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff and biceps.

Votto, 39, didn’t start playing this season until June 19.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati don juan fasho INJURED Joey Votto List on The

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close