Cincinnati: Joey Votto On The Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Joey Votto is out right now.
He Has been put on the injured list.
Via Fox19
The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday their veteran first baseman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort.
The same shoulder cut Votto’s 2022 season short. He had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff and biceps.
Votto, 39, didn’t start playing this season until June 19.
-
OHIO: The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter