Jada Pinkett Smith: Announces The Release Date For Her Memoir, Worthy. 

Jada Pinkett Smith Announces October Release Date For Memoir ‘Worthy’, Gives Shoutout To Kerry Washington And Britney Spears’ Fall Memoirs

The “Red Table Talk” star announced on Instagram that her book will be released on October 17.

Upon sharing the release date, Pinkett Smith also wanted to share the writing process with followers. Pinkett-Smith called writing the book, “emotionally taxing,” and “technical.” Additionally, the 51-year-old mentioned other memoirs coming out this fall by other famous people.

Kerry Washington, Barbra Streisand, and Britney Spears are all coming out with books between September and October. As for Jada’s Worthy memoir, there are 416 pages of gripping, honest, and inspiring stories that teach Pinkett Smith’s fans to embrace their authentic selves.