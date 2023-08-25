100.3
Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Jada Pinkett Smith: Announces The Release Date For Her Memoir, Worthy. 

Jada Pinkett Smith: Announces The Release Date For Her Memoir, Worthy. 

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Announces October Release Date For Memoir ‘Worthy’, Gives Shoutout To Kerry Washington And Britney Spears’ Fall Memoirs
Jada Pinkett Smith announces the release date for her memoir, Worthy.
The “Red Table Talk” star announced on Instagram that her book will be released on October 17.
Upon sharing the release date, Pinkett Smith also wanted to share the writing process with followers. Pinkett-Smith called writing the book, “emotionally taxing,” and “technical.” Additionally, the 51-year-old mentioned other memoirs coming out this fall by other famous people.

Kerry Washington, Barbra Streisand, and Britney Spears are all coming out with books between September and October. As for Jada’s Worthy memoir, there are 416 pages of gripping, honest, and inspiring stories that teach Pinkett Smith’s fans to embrace their authentic selves.
  • What celebrity memoir is a must-read?

RELATED TAGS

'Red Table Talk' Jada Pinkett Smith

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close