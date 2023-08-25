100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx To Play God in a New Comedy

After his health scare, Jamie Foxx is getting back to work.

The actor has signed on to play God in the new comedy film Not Another Church Movie.

In the film, Kevin Daniels plays a man who is given a task from God to tell the story of his family while inspiring his community. The problem is that things aren’t going to be easy with Satan, played by Mickey Rourke,

making things difficult with his plan.

Foxx did the film before the start of the Hollywood strikes, and the plans are to release it this year.