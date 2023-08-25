Dr. Heavenly Creates a Financial Literacy Program to Turn Women into Millionaires [LISTEN]

Happy National Black Business Month! Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give details about her new financial literacy program, Dr. Heavenly University!

Though Dr. Heavenly underwent nearly a decade of schooling on her road to becoming a dentist, she reveals that there was nothing in the curriculum that taught money management. After discovering some alarming statics about finances in the black community compared to others, she set out to fill the gap and help create more black women millionaires with the creation of Dr. Heavenly University. The program touches on important topics around credit, real estate, investing, protecting your assets, and so much more.

Of course she had to spill some tea on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine as well…Based on what we heard so far, viewers are in for a real treat!

Stay tuned to catch Season 10 of Married to Medicine! Though the date has not yet been disclosed, Dr. Heavenly says it’s coming sooner than you think!

Keep with Dr. Heavenly and join the course by following @dr_heavenly and @drheavenlyuniversity for more details.

