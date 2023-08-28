Keke Palmer: Reunites With Darius Jackson To Celebrate His Birthday

Keke Palmer Reunites With ‘Partner In Crime’ Darius Jackson To Celebrate Birthday
Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, reunited on Instagram Live to celebrate the actress’ 30th birthday.
On Saturday, the fitness instructor took to Instagram Live with the “Nope” star as they enjoyed some alcoholic beverages to commemorate her
special day. In the clip, Palmer joked with Jackson about why he talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign.
“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress. “My partner in
crime’s a Virgo.”
“I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” she gushed. Their reunion comes nearly two months after Jackson shamed
her for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
