100.3
Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Keke Palmer: Reunites With Darius Jackson To Celebrate His Birthday

Keke Palmer: Reunites With Darius Jackson To Celebrate His Birthday

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Keke Palmer Reunites With ‘Partner In Crime’ Darius Jackson To Celebrate Birthday

Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, reunited on Instagram Live to celebrate the actress’ 30th birthday.

On Saturday, the fitness instructor took to Instagram Live with the “Nope” star as they enjoyed some alcoholic beverages to commemorate her

special day. In the clip, Palmer joked with Jackson about why he talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign.

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress. “My partner in

crime’s a Virgo.”

“I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” she gushed. Their reunion comes nearly two months after Jackson shamed

her for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert.

  • Which Hollywood couples are your favorites, and why?

RELATED TAGS

KeKe Palmer

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close