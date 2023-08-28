Black Business Spotlight: Sheree Lee

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station and Walker Funeral Home Presents the Black Business Spotlight. This Month We Are Shining the Light on Sheree Lee of Truly You Event Production!

Truly You Event Production Owned and Created by Sheree Lee, Says That Event-ing is What She Does. Sheree’s Passion for Creativity, Eye for Detail and Organizational Spirit Are the Perfect Complements to Designing Amazing Events. As a Child, Sheree Planned the Most Elaborate Parties for Herself. This Introduced Sheree to the Truly You Event Planning Motto, “your Event or Celebration is Truly About and for You”.

Sheree Lee Started Her Career in Television and Was Quickly Immersed in All Facets of Planning and Coordination. Sheree’s Work in Television Built the Precision and Urgency That She Would Greatly Need When Event Production Came Onto Her Radar. Sheree Even Went on to Obtain an Advanced Degree in Public Service All the While Continuing to Put Her Planning and Designing Mind to Use. One Day Sheree Decided to Take a Leap of Faith and Bet on Sheree So Then She Stepped Out of Her Comfort Zone and Launched Her Dream.

Sheree Lee of Truly You Event Production, 100.3 Cincys R&b Station and Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again on Being Selected as This Month Black Business Spotlight.