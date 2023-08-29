100.3
Pharrell Williams: Confirms New N.E.R.D Music On The Way

Published on August 29, 2023

Pharrell Williams is working on new N.E.R.D music and is experimenting with chords he has never used before.

Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for an interview with GQ, the singer shared he has been working on “12 N.E.R.D records” while in Paris.

“They’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-

bar to eight-bar,” he told Tyler. “It’s good bro, it’s good.

“This is like that feeling that I felt when we made ‘In Search Of…’ I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew

there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherf##kin’

great composition.”

  • Which N.E.R.D. classic is your favorite?

