Rick Ross Gives Tour Of Houston Mansion
Rick Ross shared a tour of his Houston home with fans on Instagram.
The lavish house has incredible amenities, including a fish tank, a luxurious pool, a jacuzzi, a marbled deck, and a waterfall.
He said in the video, “While they were buying Dodgecoin, I was buying real estate.”
- What amenities would you love to include in your home?
-
OHIO: The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Ohio Votes Against Issue 1 In Special Election
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
100.3 is looking for Women Making History in Cincy