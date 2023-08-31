100.3
Rick Ross: Gives Tour Of Houston Mansion

Rick Ross: Gives Tour Of Houston Mansion

Published on August 31, 2023

Rick Ross Gives Tour Of Houston Mansion

Rick Ross shared a tour of his Houston home with fans on Instagram.

The lavish house has incredible amenities, including a fish tank, a luxurious pool, a jacuzzi, a marbled deck, and a waterfall.

He said in the video, “While they were buying Dodgecoin, I was buying real estate.”

  • What amenities would you love to include in your home?

 

