FC Cincinnati: Clinches MLS Cup Playoff Berth

Congrats to FC Cincinnati they have clinched an MLS playoff berth with a comeback win over Atlanta.
Via Fox19
The victory was Cincinnati’s first inside the arena, and its first on an artificial playing surface since its fourth-ever MLS match in March 2019.
The win pushed FC Cincinnati to 17-3-6 (57 points) in Major League Soccer, where it swelled its lead in the race for the Supporters Shield.
