Beyonce Fans: Hope For Another Destiny’s Child Reunion

Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Reunite With Destiny’s Child Soon

Beyoncé fans are holding out hope for another Destiny’s Child reunion.

As the superstar wraps up her final shows on the Renaissance World Tour, the Bey Hive is eager to find out more about what Act II will have in

store for them.

Her house music-inspired album, Renaissance, which dropped in the summer of 2022, is just the first installment in a three-act project.

Recently, fans on social media took notice of a recent change to the Destiny’s Child official website.

In fact, it’s getting a makeover and the only thing that displays on it is footage from their last reunion during Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl Halftime

Show with the words “25 Years” written over it.