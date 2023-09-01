100.3
Cincinnati: A Man Shot In Westwood

Published on September 1, 2023

A man was shot in Westwood, the police say he is critically hurt. Cincy we have to put these guns down.

Via Fox19

 

He was found on Gobel Avenue around 4 a.m. and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Nearby, in East Westwood, someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said a person with a gunshot wound was in the basement of a home on Henrianne Court, police confirm.

The person was grazed by a bullet in his wrist and was going to Good Samaritan Hospital at last check, police said.

 

