Mo’ money, less problems?
Sean “Diddy” Combs strikes again—putting his money where his mouth is in support of a worthy cause.
Just ahead of the 30th anniversary of his iconic record label, Bad Boys Entertainment, he has returned publishing rights to the artists and songwriters that helped build the musical empire. TMZ reported that Diddy turned down several multi-million dollar offers for the company’s catalog in order to hand back the rights to artists and songwriters such as Ma$e, Faith Evans, The LOX, 112, and the estate of the Notorious B.I.G.
In 2020, Ma$e took to Instagram to accuse the music mogul of unethical practices and “starving” artists.
“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artists and been extremely unfair to the very same artists that helped (you) obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label,” Ma$e wrote in the since-deleted post.
While the decision is admirable and pioneering (especially in hip hop), there is no doubt that it is just a small piece of Bad Boys’ pie. The label has sold over 500 million records, produced 38 platinum singles and earned multiple Grammy Awards since its founding in 1992, according to the official website for Combs Global.
This is yet another gesture to add to Diddy’s recent streak of charitable efforts. In the past few months alone, he has donated several millions to HBCUs and black wealth initiatives.
Diddy Returns Bad Boys Publishing Rights to Artists and Songwriters was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
