Eminem: Is About To Hit A New Milestone

Eminem has amassed millions of followers on Instagram since he joined the app a few years ago.
Now, the “Lose Yourself” rapper is about to hit 40 million followers on the photo and video-sharing application.
The Detroit native is reaching a new milestone by following back not a single person on the app.
The rapper is currently under immense pressure to release a new album. He last released ‘Music to Be Murdered By,’ his eleventh studio album, in
January 2020 through Shady Records.
- Which artists do you follow on Instagram?
