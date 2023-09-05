100.3
Eminem: Is About To Hit A New Milestone

Published on September 5, 2023

Eminem has amassed millions of followers on Instagram since he joined the app a few years ago.

Now, the “Lose Yourself” rapper is about to hit 40 million followers on the photo and video-sharing application.

The Detroit native is reaching a new milestone by following back not a single person on the app.

The rapper is currently under immense pressure to release a new album. He last released ‘Music to Be Murdered By,’ his eleventh studio album, in

January 2020 through Shady Records.

  • Which artists do you follow on Instagram?

