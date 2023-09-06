100.3
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation

Published on September 6, 2023

A shooting that took place in Roselawn is under investigation.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to Summit Road near Stillwell Road at 1:56 a.m.

A man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to this.

