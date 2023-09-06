Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation

A shooting that took place in Roselawn is under investigation.
Via Fox19
Officers responded to Summit Road near Stillwell Road at 1:56 a.m.
A man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to this.
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
OHIO: The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus